Mumbai: Drastic dip in new Covid-19 cases; two deaths

On Monday, out of 431 fresh cases, 54 patients needed hospitalisation and 11 of them have been put on oxygen support. The total Covid tally in the city now stands at 1,115,473

A local resident gets his booster shot at Cooperage Bandstand Garden in Colaba, on Monday. Pic/Ashish Raje

There has been a tremendous drop in fresh Covid-19 cases in the city. On Monday, 431 new cases were reported out of 9,052 samples tested. The testing was on the lower side owing to it being a Sunday. Still, the positivity rate dropped to 5 per cent, which is a good indication as per BMC officials. Two people lost their lives due to infection.