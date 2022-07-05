Breaking News
Mumbai: Drastic dip in new Covid-19 cases; two deaths

Updated on: 05 July,2022 06:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

On Monday, out of 431 fresh cases, 54 patients needed hospitalisation and 11 of them have been put on oxygen support. The total Covid tally in the city now stands at 1,115,473

A local resident gets his booster shot at Cooperage Bandstand Garden in Colaba, on Monday. Pic/Ashish Raje


There has been a tremendous drop in fresh Covid-19 cases in the city. On Monday, 431 new cases were reported out of 9,052 samples tested. The testing was on the lower side owing to it being a Sunday. Still, the positivity rate dropped to 5 per cent, which is a good indication as per BMC officials. Two people lost their lives due to infection.

