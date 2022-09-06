Mumbai: Driver of ATM cash-filling van, who fled away with money, arrested

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when the cash-filling van had reached to fill money at the Union Bank in Goregaon west

The Zone 11 of the Mumbai Police arrested the absconding van driver, Uday Bhan Singh, who fled away with Rs 2.8 crore cash from an ATM van in Goregaon.

According to police sources in Goregaon, cops had launched a manhunt and several teams were formed under the guidance of additional commissioner Virendra Mishra and DCP Vishal Thakur to search for the accused. One of the teams found the accused, who was hiding in Naigaon, Vasai east. They laid a trap and caught him today afternoon and brought him to the police station.

The cops have recovered some cash.

Along with Singh, they also detained another person, who gave the accused shelter to hide. Further investigation is underway and Singh would be produced before the court tomorrow, an officer said.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when the cash-filling van had reached the Union Bank in Goregaon west. While the staff was busy depositing the cash in the ATM, the driver, identified as Uday Bhan Singh, escaped with the van that had money. The staff, upon returning to the spot where the cash van was parked, could not find it. They then checked the GPS tracker and learnt that the van was moving towards Piramal Nagar area.

The matter was immediately reported to the Goregaon Police, which swung into action and alerted nearby police stations. The police managed to trace and recover the van from a deserted place at Piramal Nagar area in Goregaon west but the driver was absconding.

