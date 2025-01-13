The vehicles use advanced filtration systems to capture and contain fine dust particles

The BMC has decided to procure mobile dust suction vans, which will be deployed in every ward to tackle air pollution caused by construction dust. According to data from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, construction dust is a significant contributor to Mumbai’s air pollution, accounting for around 28-30 per cent of total pollution. To address this issue, the BMC has implemented a 28-point dust mitigation guideline for construction sites.

Now, the BMC plans to introduce dust suction vans. “These will be deployed in every ward. We are currently evaluating the effectiveness of these machines. Each machine is estimated to cost R40 lakh,” a civic official said. Officials also mentioned considering the addition of dust suction units to BEST buses. “We will prioritise areas with severe dust problems in every ward, and these machines will move around different parts of the ward,” the official added.

The dust collection system installed in these vehicles operates as a single-stage vacuum unit. It creates suction, performs air filtration, and deposits the collected dust into a container. The air is recirculated through a filter to trap smaller particles. Additionally, the BMC has banned construction at 191 sites that failed to comply with the dust mitigation guidelines.

As per the guidelines, construction sites must enclose buildings under construction on all four sides with green cloth, jute, or tarpaulin. A 25-foot-high sheet or metal covering is required around the construction project, along with regular water spraying, the use of misting plants, scientific storage and transportation of debris, air quality monitoring sensors, and vehicle wheel washing facilities. Furthermore, project promoters, building developers, and mechanical/electrical contractors are required to prepare an Environmental Management Plan (EMP).