Mumbai: e-ricks to tackle solid waste in M East ward

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to procure e-rickshaws in order to collect solid waste from narrow lanes and community bins in Govandi, Deonar and Mankhurd. The trash will be collected around the clock and transferred into compactors.

On January 19, mid-day highlighted the issue of old community bins hampering the civic body’s efforts to beautify the city. There are about 1,500 such bins across the city. M East ward office has called a tender for procuring six e-rickshaws. According to a BMC official, each e-rickshaw will cost around Rs 5 lakh.

“This covers design and fabrication as per the city’s needs. We will think about increasing the number of e-rickshaws in the future. After a basic study, a schedule will be prepared to determine from which section and how often an e-rickshaw will ply in an area. Also, we will appoint a contractor for the maintenance of the rickshaw and driver,” said the official.

Currently, the civic body uses mini-tempos for waste collection on small roads in slums. “But they can’t be driven through narrow lanes in our ward. Also, there is the issue of traffic congestion. Electric rickshaws can move easily through narrow lanes,” the official added.

Deonar-based social activist Faiyaz Alam Shaikh hailed the concept. “The e-rickshaws will reduce the problem of solid waste accumulating around community bins. There is a need for more e-rickshaws as there is a large number of slums in the M East ward,” he said. The BMC uses small closed vehicles, mini compactors, large compactors and bulk compactors to combat waste.