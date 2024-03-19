Mumbai: EC orders removal of Chahal and his deputies

Chief secretary yet to relay Election Commissioner’s directive to BMC officials

I S Chahal

EC directed CS of the state to remove civic chief I S Chahal, two additional commissioners Order from the CS hadn’t reached the BMC officers Chahal wasn’t present in his office but replied that he had no idea of the order

Though the Election Commissioner directed the Chief Secretary (CS) of the state to remove the civic chief I S Chahal and two additional commissioners of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, along with other similarly positioned officers, the order from the CS hadn’t reached the BMC officers as of late evening on Monday. Chahal wasn’t present in his office but replied that he had no idea of the order. The order from the CS may come before 6 pm on Tuesday, marking the first time a BMC chief will be transferred after an EC order.

The second floor of the BMC headquarters, usually bustling with activity due to the civic chief’s office, was deserted on Tuesday, with only security guards and peons present, indicating the chief’s absence. Meanwhile, the adjacent office of the joint municipal commissioner was flooded with visitors as usual, despite the code of conduct in place. Although news of the EC’s order for the removal of three senior officers spread rapidly, there was only quiet chatter among the employees.

Chahal addressing a press conference. File pic

In a letter to the chief secretary of Maharashtra, the EC secretary mentioned that it was conveyed that no officer directly involved in elections should continue in their present district of position if they are posted in their home district or have completed three years in that district on or before June 30, 2024. Chahal joined the BMC in May 2020 and will complete four years.

When asked about the order, Chahal replied to the message stating he hadn’t received any order and had no knowledge of it. However, senior officials in the BMC were discussing the names of IAS officers who may become their new superiors. “The order may come by tomorrow evening as directed by the EC, but it will come from the state chief secretary. There are nine officials, including one commissioner and two additional commissioners from the BMC, so the state has to transfer at least 10 officers even though they opted for swapping,” said one of the senior officials. Another officer added, “This is happening for the first time in the history of the BMC. The elections are conducted by district commissioners, and being a local body, the civic chief was never on the hit list of the election commissioner. But from last year, the commercial capital has become a political capital as well, so perhaps the election commissioner has taken note of it.”

Additional Commissioner P Velarasu joined the BMC in January 2020, while Ashwini Bhide joined the corporation in May 2020 amid a task force for COVID-19.