Mumbai: Electric double decker bus rolls into town

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari will unveil the vehicle on Thursday morning

Switch Mobility’s electric double-decker bus. Pic/Suraj Wadekar

India’s first electric double-decker bus by Switch Mobility entered Mumbai on Wednesday, a day ahead of its official launch.

The bus fleet will be a part of the BEST undertaking as the public transporter plans to add 2,100 single-decker and 900 double-decker e-buses.

As BEST completes 75 years of its municipalisation, the undertaking will also launch app-based buses at an event on Thursday.

The electric vehicle will be formally unveiled by Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari at a function on Thursday morning.

The new buses have automatic doors and CCTV cameras and fall under the Bharat-VI category with automatic transmissions.

Once the buses are handed over to the undertaking, route trials will be held and the AC double-decker buses will be launched for the public by September 2022.

