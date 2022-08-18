Mumbai: Electric double decker bus rolls into town

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 August,2022 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari will unveil the vehicle on Thursday morning

Switch Mobility’s electric double-decker bus. Pic/Suraj Wadekar


India’s first electric double-decker bus by Switch Mobility entered Mumbai on Wednesday, a day ahead of its official launch.


The bus fleet will be a part of the BEST undertaking as the public transporter plans to add 2,100 single-decker and 900 double-decker e-buses.

As BEST completes 75 years of its municipalisation, the undertaking will also launch app-based buses at an event on Thursday.


The electric vehicle will be formally unveiled by Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari at a function on Thursday morning.

The new buses have automatic doors and CCTV cameras and fall under the Bharat-VI category with automatic transmissions. 

Once the buses are handed over to the undertaking, route trials will be held and the AC double-decker buses will be launched for the public by September 2022.

nitin gadkari brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport mumbai mumbai news

