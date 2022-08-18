Mumbai: Electric double decker bus rolls into town

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari will unveil the vehicle on Thursday morning
Switch Mobility’s electric double-decker bus. Pic/Suraj Wadekar
India’s first electric double-decker bus by Switch Mobility entered Mumbai on Wednesday, a day ahead of its official launch.
The bus fleet will be a part of the BEST undertaking as the public transporter plans to add 2,100 single-decker and 900 double-decker e-buses.
As BEST completes 75 years of its municipalisation, the undertaking will also launch app-based buses at an event on Thursday.
The electric vehicle will be formally unveiled by Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari at a function on Thursday morning.
The new buses have automatic doors and CCTV cameras and fall under the Bharat-VI category with automatic transmissions.
Once the buses are handed over to the undertaking, route trials will be held and the AC double-decker buses will be launched for the public by September 2022.