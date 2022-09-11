Breaking News
Mumbai: Electric substation in Prabhadevi catches fire

Updated on: 11 September,2022 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

While no injuries were reported, two transformers and five two-wheelers were charred in the incident

Mumbai: Electric substation in Prabhadevi catches fire

A BEST electric substation in Prabhadevi caught fire in the afternoon on Saturday. Though the fire was extinguished within half-an-hour and no one was injured, the electricity failure affected many houses in the vicinity. 


The Mumbai fire brigade received a call around 3 pm about the fire at Nagate Building, Kamgar Nagar on New Prabhadevi Road. “The fire was confined to the oil transformer and four fire engines and three jumbo water tankers were mobilised,” said a fire official. 

Though no one was reported injured, two transformers were completely destroyed and five two-wheelers parked near the station partially charred. The reason behind the fire is still unclear, but it may be because of a short circuit, said a fire official. The fire was extinguished at 3.15 pm, but the electricity in the area has been cut off. Work on restoring electricity was underway at the time of going to press. 

