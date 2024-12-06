By 3 pm, passengers were informed the flight would be postponed until 9 pm

Vishaal shows his swollen eye; Vishaal Rasquinha, a Mumbai-based emcee and voice-over artiste. PICS/Vishaal Rasquinha

Listen to this article Mumbai emcee claims he was assaulted by Nepal Airlines security x 00:00

Vishaal Aloysius Rasquinha, 30, a Mumbai-based emcee, voice-over artist, and anchor, was recently allegedly manhandled by (airport-delete) AIRLINES security staffers at Kathmandu Tribhuvan International Airport (KTM), Nepal, for allegedly expressing his frustration over a delayed flight to Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legal notice

A legal notice has been issued against Nepal Airlines, alleging misconduct. The passenger, Vishaal, held a confirmed return ticket for the November 24 flight scheduled to depart at 12.20 pm.



Injury marks allegedly sustained from the assault

Despite arriving at the airport at 10.30 am, Vishaal claimed the airline failed to provide timely updates about the indefinite delay. Frustration escalated as repeated inquiries at 12.30 pm and 12.45 pm were allegedly met with unprofessional responses. By 3 pm, passengers were informed the flight would be postponed until 9 pm.

The situation worsened when Vishaal reported being physically assaulted and detained by security staff. Allegedly confined in unsanitary conditions, he suffered visible injuries and mental trauma. The legal notice demands accountability from Nepal Airlines.

Demands

Vishal and his legal team have demanded compensation of Rs 15 lakh for damages incurred. The amount includes reimbursement for additional travel and accommodation expenses, as well as compensation for alleged mental agony and physical injury.

The notice warns that failure to respond adequately may result in consequences for non-compliance.

Still in shock

“I was in Nepal to attend a wedding and have been there since November 21. I was to leave for Phuket, Thailand in the early morning on November 25, but all my plans got changed due to Nepal Airlines' delayed flight from KTM. I had no time to pick my baggage from home and instead landed buying an additional pair of clothes, which added on to my expenses,” said Vishaal.

“I am yet to come out of the shock. I do get nightmares, which scare me. Five security personnel had nailed me down, snatched my mobile phone and got me to delete all the contents, before they dumped me into a tiny dingy restroom, slapped and assaulted me, for merely articulating my situation” said Vishaal.

Parents worried

Shalini, 61, and Lionel, 63, parents of Vishaal were worried when he did not return home in the afternoon on November 24, as per the scheduled plan. “It was only, in the wee hours of November 25, he called us from Mumbai airport before taking the flight to Phuket, Thailand and narrated his ordeal, we learnt about the incident.,” the parents said.

“We approached the law firm, which was prompt enough to issue legal notice to the airlines but till now, we haven’t received any response to the legal notice issued. We will wait for some time, before putting in motion other legal remedies, including moving the consumer court, as the tickets were booked in Mumbai and the airline too have their offices in India. We also have come across passengers who were flying with Vishaal and have acknowledged the happenings and have assured to testify the same before the court, whenever required.” said Shalini.

Advocate speak

“The incident involving Nepal Airlines highlights a critical need for accountability and sensitivity within the aviation industry. Passengers deserve timely information, respectful treatment, and a safe environment. Unlawful detention and physical assault are unacceptable violations of fundamental rights, and it is imperative to address such injustices to safeguard the dignity of every traveller.” said Advocate Sarosh Damania, who issued the legal notice on behalf of Vishaal.

Other side

When contacted, Ganesh Kumar Ghimeere, manager at Nepal Airlines Mumbai office, said, “I am aware of the legal notice, but I am not authorised to speak to the media, you may contact Ramesh Poudel, Deputy Director, Marketing and official spokesperson of the airline.

Poudel and Nepal Airlines did not respond to any phone calls and emails sent on November 29, and two reminders till the time of going to press.