Mumbai: Environmentalists smell a scam in tree transplantation

Is the transplantation of trees felled from Metro sites a scam? Environmentalists and activists feel so because 65 per cent of trees which were transplanted by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited in various areas of Mumbai, including Aarey Milk Colony, have died. According to activists, the MMRCL is killing trees in the name of transplantation.

Watchdog Foundation trustee Nicholas Almeida made a Right to Information query seeking the number of trees that survived from those transplanted by MMRCL. According to the RTI answer, MMRCL had re-planted 665 trees in various places in the city in 2020 but according to the survey conducted by it in November 2020, only 231 of those trees survived and 434 trees had died.

Low survival rate

Activist Godfrey Pimenta said, “The survival rate of 665 trees transplanted by MMRCL is merely 34 per cent, while the death figure is twice the rate at 65 per cent. The authorities are just killing trees in the name of transplantation. They have not been taking proper care of them after the transplantation. MMRCL claims sustainable development but they can't save trees.”

Green activist Zoru Bhathena said, “It is shocking that MMRCL which claims they are going to bring world-class metro facilities to Mumbai, is unable to look after its trees. Care for nature is something that comes from within. Something that MMRCL has always, sadly, lacked.”

Time and again mid-day has been highlighting the fate of the trees that are transplanted. In November 2019 mid day had done a story (64 per cent of trees transplanted for Metro construction at Aarey are dead) that reported how the high court-appointed tree committee which visited the transplantation sites, saw that of the 1,060 trees transplanted, 680 were dead. The trees were transplanted by MMRCL at seven locations inside Aarey. The sites of transplantation included Unit 20, Gate 20, Gate 25/6, the location opposite the picnic point, next to Mithi River/close to the Car Depot site, Durga Nagar and Gate 32.

‘Who will be punished?’

Environmentalist Stalin D said, “The RTI document disproves all the exaggerated claims made by MMRCL and other organisations which cut down trees and mislead the courts into believing that they are replanting them while most of the trees did not survive. Generally less than 10 per cent of trees that are transplanted survive, and 90 per cent of them die. However, the courts also don't think that tree transplantation is a flawed method, hence all these agencies get away with felling trees. Who will punish the MMRCL, and how will the mature trees be replaced? Accountability for the loss of trees needs to be pinpointed and the project proponent should deposit the money immediately for fresh sapling plantation and also provide upfront cost of 8 years maintenance and protection of five times the number lost. Until this happens nothing will change.”

“At least 1,100 trees were replanted for the Metro One project. However, it is not known how many of them survived. This is a regular business of the authorities. They just make claims about re-plantation but no one worries about how to save these trees. The court should henceforth check the report of replanted trees every year. Only then this situation can change,” said biodiversity expert Anand Pendharkar. An MMRCL spokesperson did not respond to mid-day’s queries till the time of going to press.

