Mumbai: Eros Theatre is going nowhere!

Updated on: 30 April,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

BMC asks Twitter users to calm down; says facade is undergoing restoration

While Twitter was abuzz with rumours about the iconic Eros Theatre in Churchgate being pulled down, BMC officials on Saturday told mid-day that the building was only undergoing restoration. 


Eros Theatres stopped operations in 2017, following in the fate of many single screen cinema halls in the city. 



Also Read: Mumbai: 24,000 trees pruned so far, 61,000 in line


When contacted, Aparna Bhatte, deputy municipal architect of BMC, said,  “As per my knowledge, the building is not being pulled down. It’s undergoing repairs and restoration since 2018-19.”

On Saturday, following rumours about the building being torn down to make way for a mall, social  media users began to shares their memories of visiting the iconic south Mumbai theatre. Filmmakers Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Apurva Asrani, and comedian-actor Vir Das were among those who took to Twitter. 

Speaking with mid-day, a BMC official said: “Are those tweeting photos and spreading rumours even taking any effort to confirm what’s happening? One tweet follows another, and people just blindly follow these without any confirmation.”

brihanmumbai municipal corporation churchgate Twitter mumbai mumbai news

