Mumbai: Everyone wants to get into a pickleball!

Both youngsters and adult professionals, like doctors and architects, have fallen in love with the sport

Dr Sarita Davare, runs a pain and obesity clinic in Vile Parle, and plays pickleball at the club every day. Pics/Ashish Rane

Pickleball, a relatively new sport in India, has tickled everyone’s fancy in Mumbai, especially since the COVID-19 lockdown. Not only has the number of players multiplied over the past two years, the game has become popular among both youngsters and adults.

The summer camp

Such is the case that there is a waiting period of weeks for pickleball summer camp at Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul in Vile Parle. The camp is being organised by Arvind Ramesh Prabhoo, the first Indian to become the president of International Pickleball Federation (IPF).

Prior to COVID-19, only a few hundred people were playing the sport in India, but now the number is above 1,000 in Mumbai alone, he told mid-day.

Yuvi Ruia plays pickleball at Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul in Vile Parle

Prabhoo said he is already talking to different state governments to introduce pickleball in schools. “The Maharashtra government was enthusiastic about our proposal,” he added.

The sport is attracting youngsters to the camp from across the country, like 20-year-old Sonu Kumar from Jharkhand. “I used to play cricket in my hometown. Next to the cricket pitch, there was a small pickleball field. I slowly developed interest in the sport and now, I am in Mumbai to learn and practice because there are more facilities at the summer camp,” Sonu told mid-day.

Even the youth of the corporate sector is taking interest in the sport. Yuvi Ruia, 25, of the Ruia family (of the Essar group) has returned from the United States to promote this game in India, especially in Mumbai.

“I was originally into table tennis. But when I shifted to the US for higher studies, I dabbled in pickleball—the fastest-growing sport in America,” said Yuvi, adding that now, he is in love with the sport.

“In fact, I left the US and shifted to Mumbai with one objective of spreading more awareness about this sport here,” said Yuvi, who also regularly plays at Krida Sankul.

Even adults and other professionals, like doctors and architects, are also taking interest in pickleball. Dr Sarita Davare, who runs a pain and obesity clinic in Vile Parle, plays at the club daily.

“In school, I used to play badminton, but I gave up due to higher studies. I decided to take up badminton again and when I came here, I learnt about pickleball and tried it. Last year, I even participated in 50 categories of the sport and won the doubles title. I will be taking part this year, too,” she said.

About pickleball

Sunil Valavalkar, a Mumbai-based company secretary, is believed to have introduced the sport in India after seeing families in Canada play the sport during his visits in 1999 and 2006. Sunil returned to India with a few paddles and balls, and introduced it to his family and friends. Later in 2008, Sunil went on to establish the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA).

Pickleball is played with a paddle, which is roughly the size of a table tennis racket and a plastic ball with holes that counter windy conditions. The court is roughly the size of a doubles badminton court.

The ‘Global Sports Pickleball Championship’ commenced from May 5 and over 350 registrations have been recorded from top players across multiple categories right from 14-15 years of age to players who are 60-70 years who are all extremely competitive. The competition is being held at the Celebration Club, Mumbai, and prize money for the championship is Rs 10 lakh.