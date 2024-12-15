A tragic accident involving a BVG Group Wet Lease bus in Shivaji Nagar resulted in the death of a 25-year-old rider, who collided with the bus. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Representational Pic

A tragic incident occurred on the night of 14th December 2024, when a fatal accident involving a BEST bus resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man. The accident took place around 23:30 hours near the Shivaji Nagar Junction Highway Bus Stop on Route 375 Sr. 33, with the bus proceeding towards Kurla Bus Station (East) from Shivaji Nagar.

The vehicle, a BVG Group Wet Lease bus, was operated by Bus Driver Shri Vinod Aabaji Rankhambe, aged 39, and Bus Conductor Shri Avinash Vikramrao Gite, also 39 years old. As the bus neared the intersection, a two-wheeler rider, identified as Shri Dikshit Vinod Rajput, aged 25, collided with the right-side rear tyre of the bus. The impact caused severe head injuries to the rider, who was immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar by a police van.

Despite receiving urgent medical attention, the rider was declared dead by Dr. Ramesh at 24:16 hours before any treatment could be administered. The fatality was confirmed within a short time of arrival at the hospital.

The two-wheeler involved in the incident was registered under the number MH-01-DD-6798. Authorities involved in the case included BVG Group officials Shri Sidharth (MO-9004885559) and Night Incharge Shri Nasim (MO-7506020937), along with BEST Act officials, including B/I 092341 and 092883, who are handling the case investigation.

The bus, identified by number 6777, was operating from the Shivaji Nagar Wet Lease depot. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, though it is clear that the collision occurred while the bus was proceeding down the road.

This tragic incident has left the family and friends of the deceased in mourning, while the authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision. Further updates will follow as more details emerge from the ongoing inquiry.