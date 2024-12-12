Breaking News
20-year-old biker held a day after pedestrian gets hit by his motorcycle and run over by BEST bus in South Mumbai

Updated on: 12 December,2024 06:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The accident occurred around 4.30 pm on Wednesday near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

20-year-old biker held a day after pedestrian gets hit by his motorcycle and run over by BEST bus in South Mumbai

Representational pic

20-year-old biker held a day after pedestrian gets hit by his motorcycle and run over by BEST bus in South Mumbai
The MRA Marg Police apprehended a 20-year-old man on Thursday, a day after his motorcycle hit a pedestrian, resulting in the latter falling down and being run over by a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking bus in Mumbai.


The accident occurred around 4.30 pm on Wednesday near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in South Mumbai.


“The bus on route number A-26 was moving to Electric House around 3.25 pm. When the bus was passing CSMT at 4.25 pm, it ran over a pedestrian. The bus was driven by a BEST undertaking bus driver,” a spokesperson of the civic transport body said.


The 60-year-old victim, Hasenar Anduhi, hailed from Kasaragod district in Kerala, PTI reported. 

"We have arrested Mohammad Sahil Siddhique. He is resident of Dongri. We are investigating the matter further," Deputy Commissioner of Zone 1, Dr Pravin Munde, said.

Anduhi was walking near Bhatia Baug Junction when he was hit by Siddique's motorcycle, which ultimately resulted in his death under a rear wheel of the BEST bus.

After the incident, Mumbai Police registered a case and launched a search for the motorcyclist.

The BEST bus driver, Dnyandev Namdeo Jagdale, was questioned by MRA Marg Police earlier. This was the third such incident involving a BEST bus. 

In another incident, a bike was hit by a BEST bus at Goregaon. A bus on route no 447, was going towards Goregaon at 5.30 pm on Wednesday. There was an unattended bike parked near Gai Vasru Chowk, which the larger vehicle hit. The bike rider later reported the incident. No injuries were reported.

On Monday night, an out of control electric BEST bus fatally knocked down seven persons and injured 42 others. The police investigation into the horrific Kurla bus accident has revealed that the bus driver, 54-year-old Sanjay More, began operating the electric BEST bus just days before the crash took place. Following the incident, More was initially detained by the Kurla Police and was later placed under arrest. He has been booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

(With PTI inputs)

 

