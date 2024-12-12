Incident occured near CSMT while the vehicle was on its way to Electric House

A pedestrian was run over by a BEST bus near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Wednesday. “The bus on route number A-26 was moving to Electric House around 3.25 pm. When the bus was passing CSMT at 4.25 pm, it ran over a pedestrian. The bus was driven by a BEST undertaking bus driver,” a spokesperson said.

The driver, Dnyandev Namdeo Jagdale, was arrested by the MRA Marg police. In another incident, a bike was hit by a BEST bus at Goregaon. A bus on route no. 447, was going towards Goregaon at 5.30 pm. There was an unattended bike parked near Gai Vasru Chowk, which the larger vehicle hit. The bike rider later reported the incident. No injuries were reported.