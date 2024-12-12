Dadar Parsi Colony residents demand M40 concrete, brooming effect, and preservation of heritage kerbstones

The ongoing concreting work at Parsi colony in Dadar. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai: What Dadar Parsi Colony residents want? Safer footpaths, preservation of heritage kerbstones x 00:00

Residents of Dadar Parsi Colony have raised concerns about the ongoing footpath repairs in their area. They are demanding that the new footpaths be constructed using M40-grade concrete with a brooming effect and that the original kerbside stones from the footpaths be retained. The BMC has begun converting asphalt roads into concrete roads. As part of this concreting project, the footpaths are being repaired using M20-grade concrete with stamped designs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darayus Bacha, a member of the Mancherji Edulji Joshi Colony Residents Association, commonly known as Dadar Parsi Colony, said, “M20 concrete with stamped designs gathers moss during the rainy season, causing people to slip. If the BMC constructs footpaths with M40-grade concrete with a brooming effect, it would be a much better and safer option. We met Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Wednesday to discuss this matter.” He added, “We have also requested that the gradient of the footpath and the road be designed to ensure water flows outward from the buildings and that the original kerbside stones are not removed.”

Former corporator Amey Ghole also spoke about the issue. “I, along with residents of Dadar Parsi Colony, met Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar. The BMC has already repaired a few footpaths with M40 concrete in Wadala and Matunga, and the results have been excellent. M40 concrete is more durable and safer for pedestrians,” Ghole said.

Meanwhile, the BMC had planned to make Matunga’s Five Gardens area more accessible. However, residents fear that this project may alter the existing footpaths and remove the old basalt stone footpaths. The plan includes constructing a new toilet for people with disabilities. However, residents suggested that exisiting toilet be made disabled-friendly instead.

Bangar said, “If we use M40 concrete for footpaths, the cost will increase by 20 per cent. However, we are assured that the quality of the footpath will be maintained with M20 grade concrete. Also, residents have demanded a brooming-effect footpath with good accessibility. These demands can be considered,” Bangar added.