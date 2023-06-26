Mumbai: The fire was confined to a gas stove and cylinder within the house

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fatal fire claims life in Goregaon house x 00:00

A fire broke out in a house located near Ankur Tower in Goregaon West today at 8:10 a.m. The incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). An update on the situation was provided at 11:45 a.m.

The fire was confined to a gas stove and cylinder within the house. Tragically, one person was injured in the incident and was immediately taken to HBT Trauma Care Hospital for treatment. The Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) at HBT Trauma Care Hospital confirmed that the injured person, identified as Harish Chavan, a 55-year-old male, was declared brought dead upon arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exact cause of the fire and further details are currently under investigation. The MFB and other concerned authorities are working to control the fire and ensure the safety of the surrounding area.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

In a separate incident, earlier on June 1, the major fire that erupted in the basement of a building in Andheri was doused after 30 hours, the BMC officials said. The blaze broke out in the basement of the building located at SEEPZ in Andheri East. "There was no report of any casualty in the incident. Two firemen suffered minor injuries and were treated in the ambulance. Both are in stable condition. They were discharged after being treated," the BMC release stated. At least 12 fire engines, eight water jetties, tankers and other fire brigade equipment were used to douse the blaze. "The blaze was extinguished by the fire brigade personnel after snapping electricity supply and by donning 185 breathing apparatus sets," the official said. "Two security guards were stranded on the building's second floor due to heavy smoke but they were safely rescued by firemen using a ladder," the BMC official said. According to the official, the fire was confined to electric wiring and installations, furniture, split AC unit, computers, packing materials and material stored in the basement of the building.

In another incident on June 18, a fire broke out in a closed office premises in the central suburb of Dadar in Mumbai and no casualties were reported in the incident.

(With inputs from BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade)