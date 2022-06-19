Mumbai: Fee hike in schools draws parents’ ire

Schools accused of making arbitrary decisions, flouting state’s government resolution on tuition fees

Parents outside Swami Vivekanand Vidyalaya at Nehru Nagar in Kurla on Saturday

Over a hundred parents gathered at the Swami Vivekanand Vidyalaya at Nehru Nagar in Kurla on Saturday to protest the fee hike. Angry parents also claimed that the administration changed the design of the uniform this year, after introducing new uniforms just last year, despite online schooling.

These arbitrary decisions by the school’s management without taking the parents into confidence has proved to be a sore point. The parents have written to the school management and state’s school education department demanding that the issue be resolved by Monday.

“During the pandemic, most of the parents either lost their jobs or faced a financial crisis. Still, the school forced them to pay fees on time. The annual fee last year was Rs 21,600; this has now increased to Rs 28,400. We cannot afford this,” said one of the parents.

