Mumbai: School bus operators to hike charges by 20 per cent

School bus operators in Mumbai will soon be increasing the bus operational charges by at least 20 per cent in the current academic year, as compared to rates before the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the school operators, the hike in price will be due to a rise in fuel price and other reasons.

The hike in charges will differ as per the localities and schools, the School Bus Owners Association (SBOA) office-bearer Ramesh Maniyan, as schools across the city opened on Monday.

He said they have been forced to increase school bus charges due to various reasons, like the fuel price hike, payment of salaries of drivers and other staff, increased bus cost, RTO fees, traffic fines and penalties paid in the last two years, when their operations were closed.

