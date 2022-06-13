Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Re-start-up’ challenges for school post-pandemic
Updated on: 13 June,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Parents of Std IX students allege many inconsistencies in Orchids International School’s functioning, approach the trustees with complaints

The Orchids International School at Masjid Bunder reopened on May 11, but parents allege many glitches in its operations. Pic/Sameer Markande


The parents of Std IX students at the Orchids International School, Masjid Bunder, have approached its trustees with complaints regarding its functioning. They said they have been awaiting hard copies of mark sheets for the previous three years, have fee-related issues, issues with expensive uniforms and books, etc. In their letter to the trustees on June 9, some of the parents have criticised the school’s principal, Dr Kavita Nagpal, claiming she is rude to them and has not yet addressed their concerns.

In the letter, the parents have levelled a number of allegations against the school administration. They have said uniforms are not in stock despite payments. They have also said that students’ divisions changed after ID cards were issued and that they have not been given roll numbers even a month after the school reopened, besides the other issues.




‘No information’


