BMC officials say 1.9-crore-litre-capacity holding pond at Dadar West is likely to be ready before arrival of monsoon

The site of the second holding pond at Pramod Mahajan Kala Park in Dadar West. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai: Final phase of plan to reduce flooding at Hindmata nearing completion x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has reached the final stage of its plan to tackle water-logging in Hindmata and Parel. Construction of the second holding pond at Pramod Mahajan Kala Park, which is the last phase of the plan, will be completed before the monsoon. Under the area flood relief programme, the BMC decided to construct a mega rainwater holding pond. In the first phase, the civic body constructed a pond that can accumulate 1.05 crore litres of rainwater.

The work to create a holding pond that can accumulate 1.81 crore litres of rainwater was also completed. According to BMC data, the second part of this project includes the construction of a holding pond at Pramod Mahajan Kala Park in Dadar West, which can accumulate 1.62 crore litres of water, which has been done. A 1.9-crore-litre-capacity pond at the same spot will be completed before the monsoon. ‘’The second pond will help to reduce water-logging in the area,” said an official.

Also Read: Mumbai: Fabric will help in removal of muck on railway tracks, says Central Railway officials

According to the official, a conveyance system from Hindmata Flyover to Pramod Mahajan Kala Park is already placed. “A conveyance system from Khashaba Jadhav sump pit to St Xavier’s School sump pit and along the roadside open channel to St Xavier’s pond was partially completed before 2021. The remaining work will be completed before the monsoon,” the official stated. The BMC has spent Rs 75.51 crore on this entire project.

Civic activist Anil Galgali said, “The BMC had spent crores of rupees to tackle water-logging at Hindmata and Parel by increasing the capacity of drains and constructing new ones. We hope the city will benefit from this although the money of taxpayers will be drained in the rain.’’

Rs 75.51 cr

Amount spent by BMC on entire plan