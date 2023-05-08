Railways to introduce geo-textile membranes that will let water seep through, but trap muck along rail tracks to ensure smooth operations

Workers lay geo-textile membrane carpet over a stormwater drain

Mumbai: Fabric will help in removal of muck on railway tracks, says Central Railway officials

In an unprecedented attempt to beat the Mumbai monsoon, carpets of geo-textile membranes are being laid on stormwater drains along the tracks on Central Railway (CR) to prevent garbage discarded by the public and silt from causing blockages. With the carpets in place, the waste can be easily loaded into garbage trains. The geo-textile membrane carpets are large sheets of permeable fabric that are used in ground engineering and has drainage applications, such as ground filtration, soil separation and ground reinforcement.