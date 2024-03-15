Mumbai: FIR against student who masturbated in exam hall

CWC gave approval for case to be filed after police carefully scrutinised CCTV footage of the centre

The Kashimira police have registered a case against a 16-year-old boy after as he was allegedly found masturbating inside an examination centre. The incident took place on March 4. The woman invigilator noticed that the boy was masturbating inside the examination hall and immediately informed the school authorities and the on-duty officer.

“The school authorities had assured that action had been initiated against the boy. However, the woman invigilator was not satisfied by the process and approached the Kashimira police. After thorough scrutiny of the CCTV footage of the examination centre the police registered an FIR against the boy after the Child Welfare Committee gave its approval,” said Advocate Ashish Singh, who represented the woman invigilator.

“We have registered an FIR against the boy, as it is clear in the CCTV footage that he was masturbating. The boy has been allowed to give his examinations and is currently being counselled as he is a minor. We are treating this matter sensitively.” said Kashimira police station’s Senior PI Rajendra Kamble.

According to the police, the school authorities had submitted CCTV footage to the police and a case was registered against the boy on March 9 after recording the statement of the school authorities and investigating the footage.