Breaking News
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of accused in Khichdi scam
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai to vote in May
Mumbai: Police bandobast, traffic diversions for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Operation Please-All ahead of polls
Mumbai: The future is bright
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai FIR against student who masturbated in exam hall
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: FIR against student who masturbated in exam hall

Updated on: 15 March,2024 05:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

CWC gave approval for case to be filed after police carefully scrutinised CCTV footage of the centre

Mumbai: FIR against student who masturbated in exam hall

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: FIR against student who masturbated in exam hall
x
00:00

The Kashimira police have registered a case against a 16-year-old boy after as he was allegedly found masturbating inside an examination centre. The incident took place on March 4. The woman invigilator noticed that the boy was masturbating inside the examination hall and immediately informed the school authorities and the on-duty officer.


“The school authorities had assured that action had been initiated against the boy. However, the woman invigilator was not satisfied by the process and approached the Kashimira police. After thorough scrutiny of the CCTV footage of the examination centre the police registered an FIR against the boy after the Child Welfare Committee gave its approval,” said Advocate Ashish Singh, who represented the woman invigilator.


“We have registered an FIR against the boy, as it is clear in the CCTV footage that he was masturbating. The boy has been allowed to give his examinations and is currently being counselled as he is a minor. We are treating this matter sensitively.” said Kashimira police station’s Senior PI Rajendra Kamble.


According to the police, the school authorities had submitted CCTV footage to the police and a case was registered against the boy on March 9 after recording the statement of the school authorities and investigating the footage.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police sexual crime central board of secondary education mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK