Fire breaks out at shunting coach of train in Lower Parel, no injuries reported

Updated on: 13 December,2024 08:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The officials said that the incident occurred in a non-passenger area and there was no risk to passenger safety or disruptions to train operations

No other coaches were affected in the fire

A fire broke out at a shunting coach of a train on Friday evening at the Lower Parel workshop in central Mumbai during routine maintenance work, the officials said.


Shunting coaches is the process of sorting and reassembling the coaches and wagons into trains or separating them from the trains.


The officials said that the blaze was at around 6:45 pm on Friday.


The fire quickly escalated, but the fire brigade was promptly called to the spot and the blaze was extinguished later, the officials said.

There were no injuries or harm to any staff members, they said, adding that no other coaches were affected in the fire.

The officials said that the incident occurred in a non-passenger area and there was no risk to passenger safety or disruptions to train operations.

The incident will now undergo a thorough investigation to determine its cause, and suitable corrective measures will be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future, the officials said.

