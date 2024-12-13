Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway to operate mega block on Sunday, check details

Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway to operate mega block on Sunday, check details

Updated on: 13 December,2024 06:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The LTT bound trains will be re-diverted on 6th line at Vidyavihar station and will arrive destination 10 to 15 mins late, the Central Railway said

Representational Pic/File

Central Railway on Friday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate mega block on its suburban sections to carry out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, December 15.


The Central Railway also shared the details of the services those would be affected during the block period.


Main Line Block Section: 5th and 6th lines between Vidyavihar and Thane stations from 08.00 am to 12.30 pm
 
Diversion of UP Mail/Express trains


Following UP Mail/Express trains will be diverted on UP Fast line at Thane. LTT bound trains will be re-diverted on 6th line at Vidyavihar station and will arrive destination 10 to 15 mins late.

- Train no 11010 Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express

- Train no 12124 Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen

- Train no 13201 Patna-LTT Express

- Train no 17221 Kakinada-LTT Express

- Train no 12126 Pune-CSMT Pragati Express

- Train no 12140 Nagpur – CSMT Express 

- Train no 22226 Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express

Diversion of DOWN Mail/Express trains

Following DOWN Mail/Express trains will be diverted on DOWN Fast line at Vidyavihar station and will be re-diverted at Thane on 5th line and handed over 
10 to 15 mins late.

- Train no 11055 LTT-Gorakhpur Express

- Train no 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Pawan Express 

- Train no 16345 LTT-Tiruvanathapuram Netravati Express

UP & DOWN Harbour lines between Panvel and Vashi stations (excluding PORT line) from 11.05 am to 04.05 pm

Harbour Line Block Section

UP Harbour line services towards CSMT departing Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur departing CSMT from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Trans Harbour Line Block Section 

UP Trans-harbour line services towards Thane departing Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and DOWN Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel departing Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period. 

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Port line services will be available between Belapur/Nerul and Uran stations during the block period.

"These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," the Central Railway statement said.

