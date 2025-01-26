Breaking News
Fire breaks out in 15-storey building in Mumbai's Kurla, firefighting underway

Updated on: 26 January,2025 08:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

The fire was confined to electric wiring in the electric duct from ground floor to 15th floor of building, the officials said

Fire breaks out in 15-storey building in Mumbai's Kurla, firefighting underway

Representational Pic/File/iStock

A fire broke out in a 15-storey building in Kurla east area of suburban Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Sunday.


The blaze broke out at the Shivaji Nagar SRA building, located near Swastik Park on S.G. Barve Marg in Kurla east at around 7:18 pm on Sunday, the civic body said.


The fire was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade which declared it a Level-1 (minor) fire incident.


The building is a ground+15 structure and the fire was confined to electric wiring in the electric duct from ground floor to 15th floor of building.

As per complainant no one trapped, building evacuated.

The officials said that after receiving the information regarding the blaze, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with the police, local BMC ward staff and other civic officials rushed to the spot to control the situation.

The firefighters were working on site to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

No injuries have been reported so far in the incident, the officials said.

Further details will be updated.

