Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Chembur hotel, no casualties

Updated on: 13 November,2022 08:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot on receipt of information and the flames were brought under control

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Chembur hotel, no casualties

Representative Image


A fire broke out at a hotel in Mumbai's Chembur area on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.


According to ANI, fire tenders were rushed to the spot on receipt of information and the flames were brought under control.



No injuries were reported in the incident. However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained so far.

Further reports awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

