According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, the fire broke out in a flat on the fourth floor of a ground+11-floor residential building.

Representative image

A fire broke out on Monday morning in an apartment complex in the Mahim area of Mumbai, officials said. They added that no injuries have been reported so far. The officials said that the blaze was first reported at 7.54 am on Monday and it was extinguished by 8.10 am.

The officials said that the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, AC unit and household articles of the bedroom. However, the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

Mumbai fire: Blaze reported at Sewri industrial area

A large fire broke out at a five-story industrial area in Mumbai on Saturday night, but no one was injured, a fire official confirmed on Sunday.

The fire broke out at 10:21 p.m. in Bharat Industrial Estate in the Sewri neighbourhood. It was designated as a "level-two" fire, indicating that it was large in size. The fire was contained in two shops on the third story of the building.

Fire engines, water tankers, ambulances, and other emergency services were quickly deployed to the scene. The fire was successfully extinguished by 1:57 am on Sunday, the official said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Seven killed as fire breaks out in shop-cum-residential bldg in Mumbai

On Sunday morning, a fire broke out at a shop-cum-residential structure in Mumbai, killing seven people, three of them were minors, according to a fire officer.

The event took place at 5:20 a.m. in Sidharth Colony, Chembur. According to the official, the lower floor of the two-story structure was utilised as a shop, with the upper floor serving as a house.

The fire began on the bottom floor's electrical wiring and installations and spread to the top residential floor. The fire was designated as a 'level-one' event, denoting a tiny but serious blaze.

Seven people were injured in the fire. They were promptly sent to Rajawadi Hospital, where all were pronounced dead upon arrival. Fire engines, water tankers, and additional support were deployed to the scene, and the fire was out by 9:15 a.m.

The victims have been identified as Paris Gupta (7), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Anita Gupta (39), Prem Gupta (30), Narendra Gupta (10), Vidhi Chediram Gupta (15), and Gitadevi Dharamdev Gupta (60).

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.