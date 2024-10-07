Breaking News
IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown
PUCL Maharashtra condemns 'extrajudicial killing' of Akshay Shinde
Mumbai Customs seize gold, US dollars at airport, two held
Teen boy dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Thane
Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas: CR to run special trains
PM Modi takes ride in Mumbai's new metro, interacts with workers
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Fire breaks out in Mahim apartment no injuries reported

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mahim apartment; no injuries reported

Updated on: 07 October,2024 09:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, the fire broke out in a flat on the fourth floor of a ground+11-floor residential building.

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mahim apartment; no injuries reported

Representative image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mahim apartment; no injuries reported
x
00:00

A fire broke out on Monday morning in an apartment complex in the Mahim area of Mumbai, officials said. They added that no injuries have been reported so far. The officials said that the blaze was first reported at 7.54 am on Monday and it was extinguished by 8.10 am. 


According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, the fire broke out in a flat on the fourth floor of a ground+11-floor residential building. 


The officials said that the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, AC unit and household articles of the bedroom. However, the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. 


Mumbai fire: Blaze reported at Sewri industrial area

A large fire broke out at a five-story industrial area in Mumbai on Saturday night, but no one was injured, a fire official confirmed on Sunday.

The fire broke out at 10:21 p.m. in Bharat Industrial Estate in the Sewri neighbourhood. It was designated as a "level-two" fire, indicating that it was large in size. The fire was contained in two shops on the third story of the building.

Fire engines, water tankers, ambulances, and other emergency services were quickly deployed to the scene. The fire was successfully extinguished by 1:57 am on Sunday, the official said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Seven killed as fire breaks out in shop-cum-residential bldg in Mumbai

On Sunday morning, a fire broke out at a shop-cum-residential structure in Mumbai, killing seven people, three of them were minors, according to a fire officer.

The event took place at 5:20 a.m. in Sidharth Colony, Chembur. According to the official, the lower floor of the two-story structure was utilised as a shop, with the upper floor serving as a house.

The fire began on the bottom floor's electrical wiring and installations and spread to the top residential floor. The fire was designated as a 'level-one' event, denoting a tiny but serious blaze.

Seven people were injured in the fire. They were promptly sent to Rajawadi Hospital, where all were pronounced dead upon arrival. Fire engines, water tankers, and additional support were deployed to the scene, and the fire was out by 9:15 a.m.

The victims have been identified as Paris Gupta (7), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Anita Gupta (39), Prem Gupta (30), Narendra Gupta (10), Vidhi Chediram Gupta (15), and Gitadevi Dharamdev Gupta (60).

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news Mumbai Fire Brigade mahim maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK