Mumbai: Major fire breaks out in Malad slum, no injuries reported

Updated on: 13 March,2023 05:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

However, no injury or loss of life has been reported in the incident so far

Mumbai: Major fire breaks out in Malad slum, no injuries reported

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Smoke billowed out of a slum in suburban Malad East’s Appa pada area on Monday afternoon after a major fire broke out. Several videos of the fire have surfaced on social media platforms.


A fire brigade official, however said no injury or loss of life has been reported in the incident so far.



He said the level 3 (major) fire engulfed slums located in the Appa Pada locality and efforts were on to douse the flames.


The official said that fire tenders, jumbo water tankers and other equipment were engaged in controlling the blaze. 

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a furniture godown in Ghas Compound, opposite the Petrol pump on Relief Road in Jogeshwari (W) around 11.00 am.

The fire brigade officers rushed to the spot at in Jogeshwari and are trying to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported.

According to the fire brigade officials, a level 3 fire has been reported and at 11.21 am.

"Fire in furniture godown was reported by the Mumbai Fire brigade. No injury has been reported in the incident," said a BMC official.

 

 

