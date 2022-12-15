Breaking News
BREAKING: Fire breaks out in multi-storey residential building in Currey Road

Updated on: 15 December,2022 11:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Civic officials said that it is a level-one fire

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in multi-storey residential building in Currey Road

Pic/Shadab Khan


A fire broke out in a residential building in Currey Road on Thursday morning around 10.45am, a BMC official said.


The incident occurred in 'One Avighna Park', a residential building located in Currey Road, the BMC said. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared level one fire at 11 am.



Also read: In Photos: Fire breaks out at One Avighna Park in Currey Road


According to the BMC, the incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Agencies mobilised include MFB, Police, BEST, Ward Staff and 108 ambulance.

"At least five fire engines and water jetties have reached the spot and a firefighting operation is on," a fire brigade official said.

"So far, there was no report of anybody getting injured in the incident," the official said.

In October 2021, a major fire had occurred inside a flat on the 19th floor of the same residential complex, in which a 30-year-old security guard had died while saving others.

Also read: Police stations must be fire safety compliant too

(with inputs from PTI)

