Police stations must be fire safety compliant too

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Kherwadi police station in Bandra East has died from injuries suffered during a massive fire which broke out in one of the storerooms at Kherwadi police station on Monday. The ASI had been seriously injured, suffering burns, as he tried to extinguish the fire.
The fire broke out at around 12.47 pm on Monday and at that time, many police officers and some citizens were present at the police station. Papers and documents were also kept inside the storeroom, news reports said.
Fire brigade officials said the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, office records etc in the police station storeroom on the ground floor of the structure.
While more reports say that the cause of the fire is being investigated, we must see that police stations across the city have good fire fighting equipment. Police personnel need to have basic fire knowledge just like workshops that are held for residents. With chock-a-block schedules and the fact that the force is stretched, this can be a real challenge. Yet, police stations must have notice boards giving directions in case of what to do in the event of a fire.
Even exits should be clearly demarcated because at any given time there may be civilians too at a police station. Everybody should know if there is a back exit or door which can lead to quick evacuation in case of an emergency. A loudspeaker or audio system which can be audible through the station is also helpful.
Flammable material, cooking cylinders should not be stored on the premises under any circumstance. In the end, police stations must have rules with reference to fire safety apply to them too. As our police force fights crime and to keep the city safe, ensure they operate in a safe space too.