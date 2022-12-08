Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Goregaon

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Goregaon

Updated on: 08 December,2022 05:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The BMC said that the fire broke out on the ground floor of a four-storey residential-cum-commercial building near Goregaon Police Station in Goregaon West

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Goregaon

Representative Image


A fire broke out in a ground-plus-four storey building in Goregaon on Thursday afternoon, but nobody was injured in it, according to BMC. Civic officials said that it was a level one fire.


The incident occurred in 'Nisarg', a residential-cum-commercial building located opposite Goregaon police station in Goregaon West, around 2.35 pm, the BMC said. According to the civic body, the fire was confined to the ground floor shop and the office of deputy collector (encroachment) located on the first floor of the building.



Also Read: Maharashtra: Fire at incense sticks unit in Pune; no casualty


The fire was extinguished at 3.50 pm, the civic body said. Cooling operation is currently underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to the BMC, the incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. 

