Maharashtra: Fire at incense sticks unit in Pune; no casualty

Updated on: 06 December,2022 01:12 PM IST  |  Pune
More than 10 fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot

Maharashtra: Fire at incense sticks unit in Pune; no casualty

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A fire broke out at an incense sticks manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday, a fire brigade official said.


There was no report of any casualty so far, he said.



More than 10 fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, the official said.


"The fire broke out at around 11 am in the incense sticks manufacturing unit located in Akurdi area of Pimpri Chinchwad. Water tankers and fire tenders have been pressed into service," the official said.

Efforts were on to douse the blaze, he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

