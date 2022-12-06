Maharashtra: Pune teacher booked for beating up 6-year-old student over 'bad' handwriting

A non-cognizable (NC) offence has been registered against the teacher under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Wanwadi police station

A female schoolteacher has been booked for allegedly beating up a 6-year-old student over his "bad" handwriting in Pune city of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

A non-cognizable (NC) offence has been registered against the teacher under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Wanwadi police station, they said.

Angry over the student's "bad" handwriting, the teacher allegedly thrashed him in the school on October 20 and also asked the child not to disclose the incident to his family members, the police added.

In the case of a non-cognizable offence, the police cannot arrest the accused without a warrant or start an investigation without permission of a court.

