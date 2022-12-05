×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Quick weekend job speeds up Gokhale bridge work in Andheri
Mumbai University senate polls: Aaditya’s first big solo test
Mumbai: 41-year-old woman raped in house, burnt with cigarettes
Mumbai: Electric fleet will earn carbon credits worth Rs 5K cr, says BEST
Mumbai: 22-year-old bag maker held for blackmailing woman and raping her

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Lalus kidney transplant surgery in Singapore successful Tejashwi

Lalu's kidney transplant surgery in Singapore successful: Tejashwi

Updated on: 05 December,2022 02:50 PM IST  |  Patna
PTI |

Top

Yadav, who has been by his ailing father's side for the past few days, expressed delight that both Prasad and Rohini Acharya, his elder sister who has donated one of her kidneys to the 74-year-old, were fine after the surgery

Lalu's kidney transplant surgery in Singapore successful: Tejashwi

File Photo


RJD president Lalu Prasad on Monday underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore, his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said.


Yadav, who has been by his ailing father's side for the past few days, expressed delight that both Prasad and Rohini Acharya, his elder sister who has donated one of her kidneys to the 74-year-old, were fine after the surgery.



"After a successful kidney transplant operation, Papa has been shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and our national president are fine. Gratitudes to all those who prayed for them and wished them well," he tweeted, sharing a video of his father at the hospital.


Serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases, Prasad, a former chief minister of Bihar, is out on bail granted by the court on medical grounds.

Prayer congregations were held in several parts of the state for the legendary leader as also his daughter, who has won accolades for her brave decision.

Also read: In Photos: PM Narendra Modi casts vote for Gujarat Assembly elections

From 'havan' to 'Mahamrityunjay jaap', temples in Patna and elsewhere witnessed observances of all kinds for the well-being of the socialist leader who has been known for his own religiosity.

At a popular Sufi shrine right across the road from Patna High Court, RJD supporters led by MLC Qari Sohaib offered prayers for the leader who is often eulogised for his unwavering commitment to secularism.

"May our national president live long and may every parent be blessed with a daughter like Rohini," said state RJD president Jagadanand Singh at the party headquarters in Patna, where workers erupted in joy upon hearing that the supremo was in good shape.

In her early 40s and married to a Singapore-based software professional, Rohini has been winning accolades for her dedication towards her father and the composure she has shown in the face of her potentially risky decision.

"Ready to rock and roll. Wish me good luck," she had tweeted with characteristic chirpiness before going under the knife, sharing pictures of herself and her father at the hospital. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

BMC has taken multiple steps to contain the spread of measles cases in the city. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news lalu prasad yadav bihar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK