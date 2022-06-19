Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Borivli, 14 rescued

Updated on: 19 June,2022 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire brigade rescued 14 people trapped in two apartments

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Borivli, 14 rescued

A fire broke out on the 14th floor of a building 'Dheeraj Savera' in Mumbai's Borivli on Saturday night.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight in a 16 storey building in Borivli East suburb, the official said. It was extinguished around 4.30 am.





