Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Borivli, 14 rescued

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire brigade rescued 14 people trapped in two apartments

Representative Image

A fire broke out on the 14th floor of a building 'Dheeraj Savera' in Mumbai's Borivli on Saturday night.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight in a 16 storey building in Borivli East suburb, the official said. It was extinguished around 4.30 am.

Maharashtra | Fire broke out on the 14th floor of a building 'Dheeraj Savera' in Mumbai's Borivali. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot. 14 people trapped in two apartments were rescued by the fire brigade. No casualties were reported. Fire has been brought under control. pic.twitter.com/CaDIWVkTKK — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

