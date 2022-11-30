×
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Updated on: 30 November,2022 08:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The fire brigade official official told PTI that the fire broke out around 10 pm, and four fire engines, three jumbo tankers and other assistance vehicles were immediately rushed to the spot

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Representative Image


A fire broke out inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai on Tuesday night, a civic official told PTI. The official said that efforts were on to douse it.


The fire brigade official official told PTI that the fire broke out around 10 pm, and four fire engines, three jumbo tankers and other assistance vehicles were immediately rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire was yet to be known. More details are awaited.



On November 15, a fire broke out in a footwear showroom in Chembur, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) reported.


Also Read: Mumbai: Fire in footwear showroom basement in Chembur; no injuries reported

According to reports, no injuries were reported in the incident. The blaze erupted at around 10.45 pm on Monday in the basement at Shivashish Complex in suburban Chembur.

The basement that was used for the storage by a shoe company was gutted in the fire. At least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with other fire-fighting equipment.

(With inputs from PTI) 

