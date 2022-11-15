Mumbai: Fire in footwear showroom basement in Chembur; no injuries reported

According to reports, no injuries were reported in the incident. The blaze erupted at around 10.45 pm on Monday in the basement at Shivashish Complex in suburban Chembur

Representative image

A fire broke out in a footwear showroom in Chembur, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) reported.

According to reports, no injuries were reported in the incident. The blaze erupted at around 10.45 pm on Monday in the basement at Shivashish Complex in suburban Chembur.

The basement that was used for the storage by a shoe company was gutted in the fire.

At least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with other fire-fighting equipment.

The cause of the fire was yet to be known. More details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

