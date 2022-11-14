×
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in hutments in Byculla, no injuries reported

Updated on: 14 November,2022 12:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The incident occurred at 11.32 am behind Lakshmi Residency, K.K. marg, Tabela no 2 in Byculla

A level 2 fire broke out in 6-7 hutments behind a residential building in Byculla on Monday morning.


The incident occurred at 11.32 am behind Lakshmi Residency, K.K. marg, Tabela no 2 in Byculla, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) reported.



The fire was confined to six-seven hutments and there was dense smoke in the area because of the blaze.

At least eight fire engines and other firefighting vehicles including a water tanker were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze.

More details awaited.

