Mumbai: Fire breaks out near Hay Bunder in Sewri

Updated on: 06 August,2022 05:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The officials declared it to be a level 1 fire

Fire confined to household articles in 15 to 20 hutments. Pic/Shadab Khan


A fire broke out in Hay Bunder near Reti Bandar Road in Sewri around 01.18 pm on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire erupted and was confined to household articles in 15 to 20 hutments and has been extinguished at 3.30 pm.

One fireman Santosh Vasant Muntode suffered minor injuries. He was sent to private hospital. He was treated on OPD basis.


The officials declared it to be a level 1 fire.

"As many as three fire engines have been sent to the spot," said a fire brigade official.

Mumbai Fire Brigade officials on the spot. Pic/Shadab Khan

Informing about the incident, the BMC official, said, "Fire confined to electric wiring, electric installation, household articles etc in 15 to 20 hutments having  G+ 1 structural building."

See video:

