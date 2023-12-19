Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire guts 2 floors of Juhu hotel

Mumbai: Fire guts 2 floors of Juhu hotel

Updated on: 19 December,2023 04:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |





Representational images. Pic/iStock


A fire broke out at the Juhu Residency Boutique Hotel on Monday evening. The fire was confined to the third and fourth floors of the hotel. Four fire engines and fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. No casualties were reported.


A shopkeeper from the area told this newspaper, “The fire broke out at the hotel around 5 pm. We heard that the fire had broken out because of a short circuit.”


Around 7.15 pm, there was one fire engine and the staff from the fire brigade department revealed that the blaze had been doused. This is the second incident in the past four months where a fire broke out in a hotel.


According to the civic disaster control report, four fire engines, three jets and one fire tender reached the spot. Fire-fighting operations commenced at 5.21 pm with one small and one first-aid high-pressure line. According to the report, no injury was reported till evening. Officials from multiple agencies such as the civic ward office, police and Adani Electricity reached the hotel to assist the fire brigade personnel.

The fire was extinguished around 6.20 pm, said a fire officer. Around 10 to 12 people were rescued safely. The fire was under control before it spread. It had broken out in the kitchen of the fourth floor due to a gas leak. 

The fire bridge team shut the supply of the piped gas, an official added further. The building is old and was constructed around 1986. 

“There were no fire safety norms framed at the time the hotel was built, so there was no equipment in the building. Still, we will conduct a visit soon and there are any lapses  found, we will take necessary action,” an official stated further. 

