Mumbai: Fire in Andheri building doused after 30 hours

The major fire that erupted in the basement of a building in Andheri on June 1, was doused on Friday morning after 30 hours, the BMC officials said.

The blaze broke out around 12.15 am on Thursday night in the basement of the building located at SEEPZ in Andheri East.

As per the BMC official, the fire was extinguished around 6.15 am on Friday.

"There was no report of any casualty in the incident. Two firemen suffered minor injuries and were treated in the ambulance. Both are in stable condition. They were discharged after being treated," the BMC release stated.

At least 12 fire engines, eight water jetties, tankers and other fire brigade equipment were used to douse the blaze.

"The blaze was extinguished by the fire brigade personnel after snapping electricity supply and by donning 185 breathing apparatus sets," the official said.

"Two security guards were stranded on the building's second floor due to heavy smoke but they were safely rescued by firemen using a ladder," the BMC official said.

According to the official, the fire was confined to electric wiring and installations, furniture, split AC unit, computers, packing materials and material stored in the basement of the building.