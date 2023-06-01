BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out in building's basement in Andheri

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 June,2023 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared it to be a level 3 fire

A massive fire broke out in a building's basement in the SEEPZ area of Andheri on Thursday, the BMC official said.


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a blaze was reported at around 12.18 am.


As per the information received, the fire broke out in different compartments stocked with cardboard in a basement.


The MFB personnel rushed to the spot and immediately began fire-fighting operations.

"Fire is confined to cardboard stocks in different compartments other stored materials etc. in a part basement (Approx. 2000-3000 sq. ft area) of part of the basement plus ground plus upper 4 floored building+ Part basement plus ground plus upper 04 floored attached building," stated the BMC release.

It further added, "Five small hose lines of 12 motor pumps are in operation with donning BA Sets. Breaking of flooring with various rescue tools on the ground floor is in progress to make entry into the basement to douse the fire."

Fire extinguishing work is going on.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the fire incident so far.

