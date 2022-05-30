Mumbai: First arrest in Kurar suicide case

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 May,2022 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The accused has been identified as Raju Bhanwarlal Khadaw, 22, said the police

Raju Bhanwarlal Khadaw was arrested in Rajasthan


The North Region Cyber police of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a man from Rajasthan on Sunday in the case of Sandeep Koregaonkar, who died by suicide early this month as he was harassed and digitally shamed by loan recovery agents. The accused has been identified as Raju Bhanwarlal Khadaw, 22, said the police.

Koregaonkar hanged and killed himself after he allegedly did not receive any help from Kurar police, whom he approached with his complaint as he was harassed by loan recovery agents. His brother said they circulated a morphed image of Sandeep among his contacts saying that he had raped and killed a 12-year-old girl. “My brother had not taken any loan, yet he was harassed by recovery agents. Even if he had taken a loan and not repaid it, they should have approached the police to file a complaint against him. But they are criminals who defamed my brother…his image was maligned among relatives, friends and colleagues. He could not tolerate the shaming and committed suicide,” said Dattaguru Koregaonkar. The FIR, however, says that Sandeep had taken a loan.




“Now the cops are acting swiftly. Had the Kurar police listened to him and registered an FIR, he would have been alive, but they did nothing. He was the only earning member in our house,” he said.


