Mumbai: First-year law students in quandary over labour law

With barely a month for their examinations, students of LLB courses of Mumbai University are worried by the lack of textbook for the subject Labour Law And Industrial Relations-Code 1

Though the time table has not been issued by the University, labour law is said to be the first paper. File pic

Thousands of first-year law students are worried about their upcoming first semester exam Though the time table has not been issued by Mumbai University Labour law is said to be the first paper and the students have to refer to bare acts

With no referral text books available to simplify the newly introduced subject Labour Law And Industrial Relations-Code 1, thousands of first-year law students, of 5-year and 3-year LLB courses of Mumbai University, are confused and worried about their upcoming first semester examination, proposed to start from January 17, 2024.

Though the time table has not been issued by Mumbai University, labour law is said to be the first paper and the students have to refer to bare acts, which the teaching faculties claim are not easy to understand. According to the teaching faculties, unlike text books, bare acts do not simplify the codes and text books contain explanations and illustrations, with likely questions to practice.

However, if first year law students, who have been regularly attending lectures, are to be believed, besides the lack of textbooks, the major concern is the confusion, whether to refer from the Industrial Relation Code 2020 or go by previous syllabus. “Confusion prevailed among the faculty whether to teach the subject labour law according to the Industrial Relation Code of 2020, which is yet to be implemented, or to go by the existing law,” said a first-year law student requesting anonymity.

Post the MH-CET results, the admission process for LLB (3/5 years) courses got over by September and the academic year started from October 1. About hundred plus law colleges are affiliated to Mumbai University, offering five year and three-year law courses and thousands of law students are studying in these colleges, where some faculties were teaching as per the last year’s syllabus.

“It is true that both first semester law students and faculty are confused. And with no reference textbooks available, the situation is becoming challenging for the students, who have to rely on bare acts,” pointed out a law faculty member, who requested anonymity.

Syllabus changed in 2022

“Till 2022, for first year law students, labour law subject was covering three acts -Industrial Dispute Act, The Employees Compensation Act and the Maharashtra Recognition of Trade Union Act and Prohibition of Unfair Labour Practices Act, 1971 (MUTP and PULP). For the first time, in twenty plus years, the above acts are covered under four different modules, which also included the Factories Act, as per the directives of the Bar Council of India, '' said another faculty.

No single referral book

Law college faculty, requesting anonymity said, “We are teaching as per the last syllabus, as the existing code has not come into force in practice. And, it is true there are no single textbooks, but if students are keen to explore, beyond bare act, they may refer to leading authors on Industrial Dispute.”

Dr Sharmila Ghuge, associate professor at Jitendra Chauhan College of Law, said, “The changes as per the codes were notified by the university in July 2023. Presently, there is no book available in the market for law students to refer for the subject of Labour Law and Industrial Relations - I. The exams are scheduled from January 17. I have made an endeavour to come out with my compilation of provisions, which covers the syllabus as prescribed by the University Mumbai. I have tried to write in accordance with the modules prescribed so it will ease burden of my students.”

Book vendor speak

Anand Kadam, proprietor of a law book shop in Navi Mumbai said, “There are no textbooks on Labour Law and Industrial Relation-Code 1 and this is leading to a confusion and panic amongst the students, who find bare acts difficult to understand, as the content is technical.”

Other side

When contacted Dr A K Singh, dean of academics law, Mumbai University, said, “The Board of studies in law decides on the syllabus.”

Jan 17

First semester exam is likely to commence