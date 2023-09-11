Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ganeshotsav 2023 Five booked for phone theft during Chinchpoklicha Chintamanis arrival in Mumbai

Ganeshotsav 2023: Five booked for phone theft during Chinchpoklicha Chintamani's arrival in Mumbai

Updated on: 11 September,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Six phones recovered, no other crimes reported

Ganeshotsav 2023: Five booked for phone theft during Chinchpoklicha Chintamani's arrival in Mumbai

A massive crowd gathered to see the Chintamani Ganpati’s arrival ceremony

Listen to this article
Ganeshotsav 2023: Five booked for phone theft during Chinchpoklicha Chintamani's arrival in Mumbai
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. The Kalachowki police station had apprehended five people
  2. According to the police, no cases of molestation or any other cases had been registered
  3. The police also ensured that there was no stampede-like situation

The Kalachowki police station had apprehended five people who allegedly stole cell phones of those gathered to see the Chintamani Ganpati's ‘aagman‘ (arrival) ceremony.


“We have registered five complaints regarding phone thefts and apprehended five people on the spot. We recovered six phones from them. We are investigating further,” said an officer from Kalachowki police station.



Just like every year lakhs of people had gathered around Lalbaug to watch Ganpati's arrival ceremony on September 9 .“This year there were mostly youngsters in the 18-25 age group. I couldn't spot any children and elderly in the crowd,” said the police officer.

According to the police, no cases of molestation or any other cases had been registered during the ceremony. The police also ensured that there was no stampede-like situation and regular announcements cautioning the crowd in this regard were made.

At least 200 police officers were involved in maintaining law and order. Officers dressed as civilians were part of the crowd to keep vigil, backed by drones and other technology that was used by the police. “We mingled with the crowd in civilian dress, just to make sure everything was alright. We also helped people in distress,” said an officer.

The police had stationed watch towers to keep an eye on mobile or chain snatching and molestation incidents. “We apprehended the phone snatchers based on technical evidence and intelligence inputs,” said an officer. The five accused have been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

lalbaug mumbai police ganpati mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK