Ganeshotsav 2023: Five booked for phone theft during Chinchpoklicha Chintamani's arrival in Mumbai

A massive crowd gathered to see the Chintamani Ganpati's arrival ceremony

“We have registered five complaints regarding phone thefts and apprehended five people on the spot. We recovered six phones from them. We are investigating further,” said an officer from Kalachowki police station.

Just like every year lakhs of people had gathered around Lalbaug to watch Ganpati's arrival ceremony on September 9 .“This year there were mostly youngsters in the 18-25 age group. I couldn't spot any children and elderly in the crowd,” said the police officer.

According to the police, no cases of molestation or any other cases had been registered during the ceremony. The police also ensured that there was no stampede-like situation and regular announcements cautioning the crowd in this regard were made.

At least 200 police officers were involved in maintaining law and order. Officers dressed as civilians were part of the crowd to keep vigil, backed by drones and other technology that was used by the police. “We mingled with the crowd in civilian dress, just to make sure everything was alright. We also helped people in distress,” said an officer.

The police had stationed watch towers to keep an eye on mobile or chain snatching and molestation incidents. “We apprehended the phone snatchers based on technical evidence and intelligence inputs,” said an officer. The five accused have been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.