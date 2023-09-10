Breaking News
Sweeper died by suicide: Autopsy report

Updated on: 10 September,2023 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Atwal, a sweeper by profession, was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered a 23-year-old air hostess in Marol on September 3

Bikram Atwal in the custody of the police. File pic

A post mortem examination has confirmed that Bikram Atwal, who was found dead in the lock up of the Andheri police station on Friday, died by suicide.


Atwal, a sweeper by profession, was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered a 23-year-old air hostess in Marol on September 3. He was found dead on Friday morning when he was due to be produced in court. He was believed to have hanged himself using his trousers in the bathroom.


Police sources said that the reports of Atwal’s post-mortem examination, which was conducted at the Sir JJ Hospital in Byculla, were received on Saturday. The entire procedure was recorded on video camera, as per procedure.   


“The reports confirm death due to asphyxia, and that he died by suicide. We have registered an Accidental Death Report in connection with his death,” said a police officer.

The officer added that Atwal asked to use the washroom at around 6.30 am on Friday. His police custody period expired the same day and the police were planning to seek further custody later in the day. 
However, at 8.30 am, he was found lifeless and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

“Atwal’s body will be handed over to his family. His brother and sister are on their way to Mumbai from Haryana, and last rites will be conducted once they get here. His wife, who has been informed, was in a state of shock earlier,” the officer said.

