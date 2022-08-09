Breaking News
Mumbai: Five injured after BEST bus hits temple

Updated on: 09 August,2022 08:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The incident took place in Santosh Nagar locality in the afternoon

Representative Image


Five people were injured when a bus hit a temple on the side of a road in Goregaon on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Santosh Nagar locality in the afternoon, an official told PTI.

The official said that the  driver of the BEST bus lost its control of the wheel after the brakes failed and the vehicle hit a temple on the side of the road.


Bus conductor Abasaheb Kore, driver Kundlik Ghongade, passengers Howal Pandey (45), Govind Pathak (80) and Rajnish Pathak (37), were injured in the accident and shifted to hospitals, the official said.

"We have not registered any FIR against anyone yet, as the incident is being probed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 12 Somnath Gharge told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

