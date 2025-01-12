Breaking News
Vasai crime: Sans guard, jewellery store robbed at gunpoint; owner hurt
Beed sarpanch murder: MCOCA charges filed against 8 accused
Mumbai: Not a shoe-in for drug smugglers held in Borivali
Mumbai: Malad residents ramp up protest over bikers on FOB
UGC draft rules slammed as power grab attempt
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Five injured after part of house collapses in Mumbais Jogeshwari

Five injured after part of house collapses in Mumbai's Jogeshwari

Updated on: 12 January,2025 07:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

The incident occurred when part of the upper floor of a ground-plus-one (G+1) structure came down, resulting in injuries to five people

Five injured after part of house collapses in Mumbai's Jogeshwari

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Five injured after part of house collapses in Mumbai's Jogeshwari
x
00:00

At least five people were injured after part of house collapsed in Jogeshwari east area of Mumbai, the civic officials said on Sunday. 


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident took place at around 4:57 pm when a part of a house collapsed in the Chunnilal Marwadi Chawl area near Gumpha Darshan Building in Majas Wadi, Jogeshwari East in Mumbai.


The incident occurred when part of the upper floor of a ground-plus-one (G+1) structure came down, resulting in injuries to five people.


The incident was reported by the BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 6:56 pm following which the civic officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and relief operation.

The BMC said that emergency services rushed to the site, and the injured were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

It said that according to information from the Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) at the hospital, one person was admitted with injuries, while the others were treated and their condition is said to be stable.

Those injured in the incident were Lalina Vikram Bhati, 26, was admitted to the hospital, Vikram Bhati, 28, Nitin Mahamunkar, 42, Fancy Bhati, 35, Latika Bhati, 11, were treated and discharged from the hospital.

Further details are awaited.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai Fire Brigade jogeshwari brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK