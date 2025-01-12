The incident occurred when part of the upper floor of a ground-plus-one (G+1) structure came down, resulting in injuries to five people

At least five people were injured after part of house collapsed in Jogeshwari east area of Mumbai, the civic officials said on Sunday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident took place at around 4:57 pm when a part of a house collapsed in the Chunnilal Marwadi Chawl area near Gumpha Darshan Building in Majas Wadi, Jogeshwari East in Mumbai.

The incident occurred when part of the upper floor of a ground-plus-one (G+1) structure came down, resulting in injuries to five people.

The incident was reported by the BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 6:56 pm following which the civic officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and relief operation.

The BMC said that emergency services rushed to the site, and the injured were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

It said that according to information from the Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) at the hospital, one person was admitted with injuries, while the others were treated and their condition is said to be stable.

Those injured in the incident were Lalina Vikram Bhati, 26, was admitted to the hospital, Vikram Bhati, 28, Nitin Mahamunkar, 42, Fancy Bhati, 35, Latika Bhati, 11, were treated and discharged from the hospital.

Further details are awaited.