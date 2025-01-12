The accident occurred in the Mirwat Phata area in Beed on Saturday night, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Sarpanch killed after vehicle transporting fly ash hits his motorcycle in Maharashtra's Beed x 00:00

A sarpanch of a village in Maharashtra's Beed district was killed when a vehicle transporting fly ash rammed into his motorcycle, the police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident occurred in the Mirwat Phata area in Beed on Saturday night, an official said.

According to the PTI, Abhimanyu Kshirsagar, the sarpanch of Saundana village in Parli tehsil in Beed district of Maharashtra, was heading to his village when a vehicle transporting fly-ash from a thermal power plant rammed into his two-wheeler, he said.

The official said that Abhimanyu Kshirsagar, who was in his 50s, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

He said that the driver of the fly ash vehicle involved in the accident was arrested, and further probe is underway.

Drunk driver crashes car into two-wheelers in Thane district; none hurt

Meanwhile, in an another incident, at least 10 two-wheelers were damaged when a man allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol crashed into vehicles parked on the roadside in Maharashtra's Thane districts, the police said on Saturday, as per the PTI.

There were no reports of injuries to anyone in the accident that took place in Kalyan town around 9 pm on Friday, an official said.

He said the driver, Anil Tiwari, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into the vehicles parked on the roadside.

The man was taken into police custody and was subjected to undergo further medical examination at a civic hospital in Thane district of Maharashtra, the official said, the PTI reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the speeding car hit many parked two-wheelers on the road and was damaged in the collision. The angry locals later intervened to stop the vehicle following the accident and alerted the police.

At least 10 two-wheelers were damaged in the crash, and the police are investigating to find out if any riders sustained injuries, the news agency reported on Saturday.

"We are conducting a detailed probe into the incident and assessing the damages caused. Strict action will be taken against the accused," the official said.

(with PTI inputs)