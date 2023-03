Fearing Covid, patients with cough, cold and fever swarming OPDs

Citizens have been urged not to panic and seek treatment as soon as symptoms appear. Representation pic

Temperature fluctuations and air pollution are taking a toll on the health of Mumbaikars, with many doctors seeing patients infected by various types of influenza. According to experts, without testing it is difficult to tell whether one has Covid-19, swine or any other kind of flu, as many of these diseases have common symptoms.